Dancer Kaffy Loses Dad Hours After Escaping Death

Popular Nigerian dancer and fitness expert, Kaffy, has been bereaved of her father only a few hours after she escaped from the clutches of death.

The dance professional shared a picture of a candle in a dark image on her Instagram page and captioned it:

“Rest in peace, dad.”

This comes a few hours after taking to her Instagram page to share her near-death experience.

Kaffy Shafau recently advised her fans and followers to be careful with any drug they are given while recounting her ordeal after taking a drug she was allergic to.

Kaffy said her lungs were collapsing, eyes changing colours, belly swelling and taking breath feels like she was slipping into a dangerous sleep.