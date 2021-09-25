Davido Pens Touching Tribute To Late Photographer

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has penned a touching tribute to his late personal photographer, Fortune.

The music star took to his Instagram page to pen the tribute.

“Fortune @fortunateumunname ….. I can’t believe you’re gone. Since we met u never left my side. for one day… Your page says it all. You really were all about me like nothing else mattered. You went from a complete stranger to one of my closest confidants within weeks.

There is nowhere I entered that you and your lens didn’t enter. I can’t even believe I’m writing a tribute to you right now wtf we still had so much more to do. Your workshops. Your studios. Trips. Shows. Scenes. Moments. All of it. I can’t believe you didn’t give me the chance to fulfill the rest of my promises to you. my heart is so heavy right now and I’m just so grateful I met you.

You truly were the best kid. A rare breed and I’m so grateful that we got to travel the world and create so many iconic moments with you. You are irreplaceable and you are gone now but I will make sure you are never forgotten! I swear it! This next one’s for you! RIP lil bro. Love you forever ❤️ #FortuneShotItAll,” he wrote.