Dear Omah Lay, Gloria is the only woman destined to assist your music career growth – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nigerian actor and socialite, Uche Maduagwu is back at his controversies again as he has asked Omah Lay to go back to the girlfriend he allegedly broke up with.

Recall that Omah Lay ended things with his girlfriend, Gloria following reports that she cheated on him with another guy.

According to Uche Madagwu, he has seen that Gloria is the lady destined to take Omah Lay’s career to places so he should reconsider his decision and take her back.

He wrote: Dear Omah Lay, Gloria is the ONLY woman destined to assist your music career growth, with her, the gods will make you win a Grammy in less than 3 years, but if you listen to wrong advice and allow Gloria go, your destiny HELPER don go. You surround yourself with bad adviser like #Buhari wey dey take foreign loans like Kunu