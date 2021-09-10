Desertification: Kano To Plant 1m Trees

Kano State Government has flagged off the planting of one million trees to address climate change and desertification in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso stated that the effort was in fulfilment of the pledge by both federal and state governments to plant 25 million trees nationwide and implementation of the Paris Climate Accords, a legally binding international treaty on climate change.

Getso stated this at a ceremony in Kano on Thursday to commence its tree-planting campaign.

He stressed that the state government was committed to sensitising stakeholders on the importance of tree planting in their environment.

He added that the tree planting campaign is going to last for a period of two weeks.

He also disclosed that the seedlings would be planted in two phases.

Getso noted that last year, the State was compelled to plant over two million trees in an efforts to reduce the excessive-high temperature.