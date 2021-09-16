DJ Cuppy Stirs Reactions For Kissing Her Dog

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy has stirred controversies online after she posted a video of herself kissing her dog.

The disc jockey cum musician is known for pampering her pets and giving them the best possible care.

However, in the viral video where she is seen kissing and cuddling one of her dogs, the “Gelato” crooner said that she has been a bad mom and wants to make up to her dog for it.

Read Also: Would People Care If I Die Today?, DJ Cuppy Asks Fans

Reacting, @harwell_beauty wrote, “Some dogs are enjoying pass human beings.”

@iamkodakg wrote, “Some dogs dey enjoy pass human being, this life no balance.”

@queensusz wrote, “This isn’t healthy. Parasites like hookworm, roundworm, and giardia can be passed from dog to human through licking. Salmonella, too, can be passed from your dog to you, or vice versa. Kai.”

@mammahfresh wrote, “Reasons why you shouldn’t kiss a stranger.”

Watch the video HERE