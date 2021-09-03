“Don’t Be A Full-time Housewife,” Actress Esther Ene Advises Women

Nollywood actress, Esther Audu Ojire, alias Esther Ene, has advised Nigerian women not to become full-time housewives.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to dish out this piece of advice to women.

In her words:

“I know I might be shaking a small table today, but I will tell you the truth. Ladies open your ears , DONT JUST SIT AT HOME AND BE LAZYING AROUND, WORK. Learn a craft, sell something, pursue a career, do something.

Social media platform is here make good use of it, market your product , don’t just be on social media to see gist and do amebo, make good use of the media. you don’t need to have a shop before you start a business, start from your house and God will enlarge you.

Men please allow your wives do something, being a full house wife can be depressing o. God bless us all.”