“Don’t Be Afraid Of Sleeping With A Lady On Her Period,” Rapper Speed Darlington Tells Men

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has told Nigerian men to get rid of the fear of sleeping with a lady when she is on her period.

According to the controversial musician, it’s only superstitious beliefs that would make a man decide to stay off women whenever they are on their period.

In his words:

“You believe that sleeping with a girl on her period is bad luck? I don’t believe that. Too much superstition. All these spirituality, all these type of talk is holding me and you back from – no that didn’t come out well – all these things is holding you back. It’s not holding me back. I’m free. It’s holding you back from being the greatest version of yourself.”