Don’t Be Discouraged By Attack, Remain Loyal To Nigeria: Army Chief To NDA Staff

Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya has advised staff members of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) not to be discouraged by the recent attack on the academy.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Bashir Jajira, NDA spokesman, Yahaya gave the advice when he visited the academy on Tuesday.

The army chief also promised that the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice.

“The COAS said he was in the Academy to obtain a firsthand brief on the recent security breach, and reassure the Commandant and staff of the Academy of the Nigerian Army’s support and solidarity in the fight against insecurity,” the statement reads.

“The COAS further commended the Commandant NDA, the GOC 1 Division, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command and heads of other security agencies in Kaduna State in the ongoing efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted officer.

“He assured the Academy that the Nigerian Army would also provide the Academy with additional operational enablers to further enhance the security of the Academy.

“The COAS appealed to the Academy staff to remain loyal to the country and not allow the unfortunate incident to deter them from their ultimate objective of grooming officer cadets for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“He further enjoined all officers, soldiers and civilian staff in the Academy to remain vigilant, because the fight against insecurity must be a collective effort.

“The COAS avowed that no matter how long it takes, the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice.

“He urged the Commandant not to be deterred, but remain focused on the good job he is doing in the Academy. The COAS also undertook an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the incident before departing the Academy.”