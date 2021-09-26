Don’t Consider Having Kids If You’re Not Actively Working Through Your Trauma – Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, has stated that people should not consider having kids if they haven’t worked through their trauma.

The queer singer took to her Twitter page to make this known.

In her words:

“If you’re Nigerian and you’re not actively working through your trauma and you’re still telling yourself you turned out great despite being beaten, you really shouldn’t consider having kids. You can japa to anywhere but you will still have to do the work of healing and unlearning.

You want to raise your kids the same way your parents raised you, and you want to raise them in developed countries, you’re setting them up for a lifetime of trauma in spaces with kids that were gently parented who won’t tolerate their toxicity,mummy, daddy & abandonment issues.”