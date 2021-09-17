Don’t Rest On Your Oars, Ndume Charges Army

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has commended the Nigerian Army for the successes so far recorded in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

The lawmaker expressed that the current leadership of the Nigeria Army has shown the zeal eradicate insecurity in Nigeria.

Ndume spoke, according to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Nwachukwu Onyema during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged them not to rest until peace returns to the country.

The statement was titled, ‘Senate committee commends Nigerian Army’

It partly reads, “Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume while expressing appreciation to the NA for the feat achieved in recent times against BHT/ISWAP insurgency, banditry and other criminalities said the NA under the current leadership has shown commitment and determination to end security challenges bedeviling the country.

“He added that the NA has recorded tremendous success in all its operations which according to him has led to total disarray of bandits in North West and North East Nigeria.

“He therefore urged the NA not to rest on their oars until the country is free from the grips of insecurity. He assured the NA of the senate’s support in all its operations.

Senator Ali Ndume also called on Nigerians to give the NA the desired support needed in their operations by sharing actionable information that will aid their operations.”