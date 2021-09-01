Don’t Set Nigeria Ablaze With Hate Speech, FG Warns Leaders

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has warned political and religious leaders to stop “spewing incendiary rhetoric” capable of setting the country ablaze.

He gave the admonition while speaking with NAN on Wednesday on Sal Island, Cape Verde.

According to NAN, the minister is in Cape Verde to attend the 64th conference of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa and the second edition of the UNWTO global tourism investment forum.

Speaking on the sideline of the global event, the minister also cautioned the media, particularly broadcast stations, to abide by broadcast code and other regulations guiding them.

Also Read: Why Nigeria Is Having Security Crisis -Diri

“In the last few weeks, the country has been awash, especially from the broadcast media, with very incendiary rhetoric which has created a sort of panic in Nigeria,” he said.

“The incendiary rhetoric that comes from political, religious leaders and some opinion moulders have the capacity to set the country on fire.

“This is because the rhetoric is pitting one ethnic group and religion against the other and overheating the polity.

“Our serious counsel to stakeholders is that they should understand and remember that leadership comes with a lot of responsibilities, tone down the hateful rhetoric because they are harmful for the country

“They should remember that every war is preceded by these kinds of mindless rhetoric, especially when it comes from otherwise responsible people who the people have the tendency to take seriously.”