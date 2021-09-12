Drama As Fake Soldier Clashes With Air Force Personnel Inside Police Station

There was a mild drama at the Ota Divisional Police Headquarters, Ogun State, when an alleged fake soldier, Segun Ogundeji, and an Air Force personnel, John Temitope, clashed over failure to extend official compliment.

In a statement, Spokesman of Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the drama played out last Wednesday shortly before Ogundeji was arrested for impersonation.

Ogundeji, fully clad in military camouflage, had stormed the police station to demand the release of a suspect.

But, Temitope, who had been on ground, demanded a compliment, leading to a clash between the duo.

“On getting to the station, he (Ogundeji) met an Air Force man, one Cpl John Temitope who accused the suspect of failure to give him an official compliment, as a result of which a quarrel ensued between them,” Oyeyemi said.

According to him, the quarrel attracted the attention of the station’s DPO, Godwin Idehai, who intervened and interrogated them.

Oyeyemi said, “It was during the interrogation that the police discovered that Segun Ogundeji is not a military man.

“It was also discovered that he has once been convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction for impersonation.”

The Police spokesperson, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered a full investigation into past activities of the suspect, with a view to charging him to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.