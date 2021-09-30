DSS Denies Involvement In Dr Akunyili’s Killing

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied the involvement of its operatives in the killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.

The DSS in a statement through its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya on Thursday said, “the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili.

“Also, the Service was alerted to a social media video claiming that the ‘Nigerian DSS’ murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State on 28th September 2021.

“The Service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they are spurious and illogical. There was no basis for the DSS to kill the medical doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents. The Service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law.

“The public should therefore be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using it (the Service) to cover up their heinous acts. The operations of these hostile elements are already well known in the public space and to the discerning,” the statement added.

The Service noted that desperate efforts to divert attention or deploy reverse “psychology to deceive unsuspecting members of the public has become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends. It is a matter of time before the law will catch up with them”.

The DSS assured the public of partnering with other sister agencies in tracking down those behind the breakdown of law and order in parts of the country with a view to bringing them to justice.

The late Dr. Chike was killed by gunmen on Tuesday alongside his driver and a police escort around Nkpor Junction in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A family source confirmed the news to newsmen on Wednesday.

He was said to have been returning from an event where he received a posthumous award of excellence for his late wife when he ran into the hoodlums at Nkpor and was murdered in cold blood.