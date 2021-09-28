EFCC To Arraign Olisa Metuh On Fresh ‘Money Laundering’ Charges

A federal high court in Abuja has fixed October 14 for the arraignment of Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over an alleged N400 million fraud.

The arraignment which was initially scheduled for Tuesday was adjourned following the absence of the judge, Obiora Egwuatu.

All the parties in the matter, including Metuh, were present in court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2016 arraigned Metuh on seven counts of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser.

Okon Abang, a federal high court judge, had on February 25, 2020, pronounced Metuh guilty on all counts of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

However, on December 16, 2020, a three-member panel of justices agreed that the trial judge showed bias against the appellant.

Consequently, he was released from prison on December 24, 2020.