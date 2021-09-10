EndSARS: Bullets Fired At Lekki Tollgate Were From Nigerian Army: Forensic Expert

Following the controversy surrounding the loss of lives at Lekki Tollgate during the EndSARS protest on Friday, October 20, 2020, a forensic company, Sentinel Forensic Limited, has testified before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up to unravel details of the shooting that took place during the protest.

The company’s representative, Joseph Kayode Funsho, while testifying before the panel said the live ammunition (bullets) were discovered to have been registered to the Nigerian Army. He, however, said the blanks didn’t match the records from the Nigerian Army’s inventory.

The company’s findings, however, seem to contradict the claims of the Nigerian Army.

In November 2020, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, while testifying before the panel insisted that only blank bullets containing gunpowder were fired at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20.

He also insisted that the military only fired into the air and not directly at the #EndSARS protesters.

While explaining that the blank bullets used, cannot cause any damage to the flesh, Brigadier Taiwo said if real bullets were indeed fired, one bullet had the potency to kill three persons at one shot.

The panel of inquiry adjourned the hearing till Saturday, September 11.