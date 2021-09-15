Enugu Governor Signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill Into Law

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has signed the anti-open grazing bill into law.

The Enugu helmsman reportedly signed the bill entitled, ‘Prohibition of Open Grazing and Cattle Ranching Law of Enugu State’ into law on Tuesday.

The state house of assembly had passed the bill on September 2 following a public hearing at the assembly complex.

Edward Ubosi, the speaker of the house, had stated that the bill is for unity, security and peaceful coexistence among residents of the state, and not targeted at any group or individual.

This happened the same day the Akwa Ibom house of assembly also passed a bill prohibiting open grazing in the state.