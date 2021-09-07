“Even If You Return The Car, You Can’t Return My Love,” Tonto Dikeh Tells Ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh’s stormy former relationship with Prince Kpokpogri has continued to reveal more insights even after their recently-announced breakup.

Kpokpogri refused to leave matters lying low as he took to Instagram on Sunday to make a promise that he would release evidence to show that the actress was unfaithful to him throughout their three-month relationship.

Staying true to his words, a WhatsApp chat between the actress and the politician in August 2021 has been released on social media.

In the chat, Tonto Dikeh was apologizing to Kpokpogri for hurting him. She also wrote that the car gift she presented to him on his birthday was a symbol of her love for him and she won’t take it back.

See the chat below: