”Even prisoners wear better trousers” – Reno Omokri trolls President Buhari over the trouser he wore to Imo state

Reno Omokri trolled President Buhari via his Instagram page over the trouser the President wore to Imo state for his one-day working visit today September 9.

Posting the photo above, Reno wrote:

”Dear General Buhari,

Look at the trouser you are wearing. Whoever gave you this trouser to wear is a coward. That person does not like you. But, unlike the average Igbo man in the Southeast, the person does not have the guts to say it to your face. Hence, he or she chose to show it to you by giving you trousers that no person would voluntarily choose to wear.

Was it Kyari the tailor that sewed this trouser for you? Even you, how would someone present this trouser to you and you agree to wear it? Where is your judgment? Trouser that looks like what you did to the Nigerian economy? Even prisoners wear better trousers than this. Trouser that looks like what a plumber sewed. Honestly, Buhari you could have done better!”