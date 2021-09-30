“Everyone Has A Past,” Jane Mena’s Husband Breaks Silence On Sex Tapes

Andre Plies, the husband of popular dancer Jane Mena has broken his silence on the allegations leveled against his wife by actress Tonto Dikeh.

Information Nigeria recalls that Tonto Dikeh claimed during her exchange on Instagram with her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri that the Abuja-based politician is a blackmailer who blackmails ladies he has slept with using their nudes and sex tapes.

Tonto further claimed that Kpokpogri is in possession of the dancer’s sex tapes because they were once lovers.

However, Kpokpogri denied this in a counter post and also tendered a public apology to Jane Mena’s husband.

Read Also: “He Has Sex Tapes Of Jane Mena, Married Women,” Tonto Dikeh Exposes Prince Kpokpogri’s Real Identity

Reacting to the episode for the first time, Jane Mena’s husband wrote:

“My wife is my wife, her past is her past. If you’ve ever slept with her or you know people who have slept with her that’s your problem. Every woman has a past she surely regrets and every good human being makes mistakes, but that doesn’t prevent her from being an ideal woman for another man.”