Fani-Kayode Dumps PDP For APC

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former PDP chieftain was introduced to President Muhammadu Buhari as the newest member of the ruling party on Thursday during a visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He was led to the meeting with the President by the APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

The Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, was also present at the meeting to introduce Fani-Kayode.

Shortly after meeting with President Buhari, the new APC member had a session with State House correspondents where he claimed responsibility for the defection of three PDP governors who joined the ruling party – Governor Matawalle, as well as Governor David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Governor Ben Ayade (Cross River).