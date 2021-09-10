Femi Adesina: Military Sending Bandits To Hell — Insecurity Will Become History Soon

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson has expressed that the military is sending bandits to God to answer for their sins.

He stated this in an article on Thursday titled, ‘I Like This Pampering. Don’t you?’

Adesina stated that these criminals that have terrorised Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states among others were given a chance to turn over a new leaf, but they refused.

The presidential aide said the military is cleaning up the country and making Nigerians proud.

“From the forests of a thousand daemons in Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger states, among others, bandits, criminals, evildoers are taking a pounding,” he said.

“In their scores, scores upon scores, they are being spoken to in the language they understand, and sent to God to answer for their sins. One has never been prouder of our military.

“Before they got to this sorry pass, they had the chance to turn a new leaf. Zamfara, Katsina, and many other states offered dialogue.

“The governments tried to negotiate with them. But they were contumacious. Like dogs fated for destruction, they refused to hear the hunters’ whistle. They filled the land with sorrow, tears and blood, ‘dem regular trademark’ (as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti would say). Now, the shoe is on the other foot.

“In the different evil forests, when the Nigerian Air Force strikes from the sky, the remnants of the evildoers not killed immediately attempt to flee. The ground troops then pick them off like flies.”