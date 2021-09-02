Femi Adesina: Why Buhari Sacked Ministers

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, has expressed that the sacking of two ministers and the reshuffling that followed is a way to reinvigorate the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He stated this while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Thursday.

Adesina stated that the ministers were not removed owing to weak or poor performance but to consolidate on “legacy performance”.

“Matter of fact is that the president said he had reviewed the performance of the cabinet and needed to reinvigorate for the last run. He said he wanted to consolidate on legacy performance and projects,” he said.

“He needed some reinvigoration but he didn’t say anything about weak or poor performance.”

“If you look at the nine priority areas, you will see that as much as the ministers did in my own esteem, there are areas of improvement in those two sectors,” he said.

“The president must have what he wants to achieve in those two areas within the 20 months left in government and maybe that is why he did what he did. But it was by no means a red card on their performance.”