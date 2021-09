Female supporters of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, stormed his Abuja home today September 20 to give him a rousing welcome days after his defection from PDP to APC.

The women danced and sang with so much joy. They offered prayers to God to protect him and his family.

”Home sweet home! Faithful God! Bless His name!” he wrote while sharing the video.

Photos below:

