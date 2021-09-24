FFK’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu drags him & IGP to court, demands N800million as damages

Former beauty queen and estranged wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, has filed a suit at a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking the enforcement of her fundamental human rights.

According to the court papers filed by her lawyer, Abdul-Aziz Jimoh, Precious listed Fani-Kayode, Inspector-General of Police, his officers and means defendants and is demanding the sum of N800m as damages. Other respondents listed in the suit include the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force CID, Commissioner of Police, FCT, CSP James Idachaba (OC Legal CID), FCT Command.

Precious in the suit said she was demanding the said amount because of the roles the respondents have played in “intimidating and harassing” her during the pendency of her custody suit.

The mum of four asked the court to restrain the IGP, his officers and men from intimidating and harassing her in any form, pending the hearing and determination of her suit seeking the custody of the four children she had with Fani-Kayode.

As part of her demands in the court papers, Precious asked the court to grant an order enforcing her fundamental human rights as she was apprehensive of an imminent violation of such rights in the actualization of alleged threats to her life by Fani-Kayode and in the face of the nonchalant and refusal of the first, second and third respondents (IGP, DIG Force CID and CP FCT) to investigate her genuine petitions of threat to life against the fifth respondent (Fani-Kayode).

She sought for a declaration that she was not bound to honor the invitation of the first to fourth respondents in relation to a purported conspiracy and forgery of court records during the pendency of suit no CV/372/2021 between her and the fifth respondent.

In an affidavit in support of her court application, Precious stated that

“I was in a most tempestuous and violent relationship with the fifth respondent (Fani-Kayode), a qualified legal practitioner, a politician and a former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The fifth respondent and I have four children together and I am forcefully separated from our children, who are all minors.

Consequent upon the unbridled violence perpetrated against me by the fifth respondent and the forceful separation from our children, I filed a suit in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with Suit No CV/372/2021.

Rather than allow the contending matters placed before the FCT High Court to be determined by the honorable court, the fifth respondent has persisted in using the Police officers under the control of the first respondent (IGP) and supervised by the second respondent (Commissioner of Police FCT) incessantly to intimidate and harass me with a view to interfering in the adjudicatory powers of a competent court of justice.”

Chikwendu said she had also petitioned the Commissioner of Police, FCT, the third respondent, alleging threats to her life by the fifth respondent and that the Police Commissioner had refused to act on her petition, thus prompting her to go to court to enforce her fundamental human rights.

No date has been fixed for mentioning of the matter.

