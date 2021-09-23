FG Considering To Resolve VAT Dispute At Supreme Court, Says AGF

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has stated that the federal government was considering taking an action at the Supreme Court.

He told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States on Wednesday.

“The Federal Government had indeed taken cognisance of the fact that where there exists a dispute between a state and the Federal Government, it is the Supreme Court that should naturally have the jurisdiction to determine the dispute between the state and the federation.

“And we are taking steps to consider the possibility of instituting an action before the Supreme Court for the purpose of having this matter determined once and for all.”