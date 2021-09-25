FG Issues Security Alert As Independence Activities Begin Sunday

The Federal Government has alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the events marking the country’s 61st Independence anniversary.

The alert was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed, however, urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not “to panic and to go about their legitimate activities.”

‘’Residents are enjoined to report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies through the following numbers: 09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122”, he said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, it was announced that activities marking the nation’s 61st Independence will begin on Sunday with a special interdenominational service to be held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, who represented the minister, said a special award ceremony would be held on September 30 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while the anniversary parade would hold on October 1 at the Eagles Square.

Anyanwutaku said the activities would end with a special Jumat service at the National Mosque in Abuja on the same day.