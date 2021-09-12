FG Kicks As Italian Murders Nigerian Wife

The federal government has demanded a full investigation into the killing of a Nigerian housewife, Rita Amenze, in Italy.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said the alleged killing of the housewife by her husband was quite unfortunate and sad.

Amenze, 31, who arrived in Italy in 2017 through Libya, was shot dead allegedly by her 61-year-old Italian husband, Pierangelo Pellizzar, after she filed for divorce.

She got married to the Italian man in 2018.

Pellizzar, at about 7:30 am, shot her four times in front of her colleagues in the parking lot of Mf Mushroom, a company where she worked, on Friday morning, in Noventa Vicentina.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mfawa Omini Abam; Chairman, Dabiri-Erewa and the Nigerian Community in Italy have asked the Italian authorities to investigate the killing and ensure that justice is served.

The President of the National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), Mr Rowland Ndukuba, condemned the killing and thanked the Police authorities for the arrest of the husband.

The Nigerian Ambassador promised that the embassy would ensure that a proper investigation is carried out.