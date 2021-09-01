FG Set To Commence Rehabilitation Of Lagos/Sango-Ota Expressway

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has announced that the federal government is set to immediately commence the rehabilitation of failed portions of the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta federal highway.

He announced this on Tuesday during a teleconference between the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the minister’s team.

Also Read: 800 Road Contracts Awarded Under Buhari’s Administration, Says Fashola

In an earlier statement, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, had stated that areas of immediate attention are the failed portions around Sango-Ota on the Lagos – Abeokuta express road and the Otta – Idiroko road

According to him, those portions of the federal roads have become a nightmare to motorists and commuters.