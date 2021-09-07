FG To Meet JOHESU Today To Avert Planned Strike

The federal government is set to meet with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Association to avert their planned nationwide strike.

This was made known in a statement on Monday, in Abuja by Charles Akpan, deputy director, press and public relations in the ministry of labour and employment.

Also Read: Ngige: We Have Enough Doctors, Many Are Practising Outside Rural Areas

He expressed that the Minister in charge of the Ministry, Chris Ngige, will meet with the leadership of the unions on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Recall that on September 3, JOHESU had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the federal government, saying it will commence an indefinite strike over outstanding welfare allowances to its members.