FG To Promote Digital Economy, Inclusive Development: Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has stated that the federal government would promote industrial digital economy, inclusive and economic development.

Ahmed announced this at the West Africa Business Forum, themed; “Empowering women and youths to spur Africa’s transformation agenda” in Lagos, on Tuesday.

She noted that inclusive economic development is a core element of the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) agenda.

“In Nigeria, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) represent up to 90 per cent of manufacturing and 80 percent of trade,” Ahmed said.

Also Read: Buhari Has Ordered FIRS To Tax Digital Transactions, Says SGF

“Our national strategy includes an MSME aggregation programme to promote specialisation and increase productivity, and also an MSME connection to e-commerce platforms and other emerging technologies.

“By leveraging these digital technologies, Nigeria hopes to create alternative routes to markets for MSMEs, within Nigeria and beyond, and to support production clusters in manufacturing and agriculture.

“It is, therefore, expedient to promote an industrial digital economy, sustainable and inclusive economic development.”