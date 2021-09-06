FG To Recover Millions Of Naira Wrongly Paid To 588 Doctors

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has revealed that the Federal Government will recover millions of naira wrongly paid to 588 medical doctors across the country.

He stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja.

He explained that affected doctors wrongly benefitted from Medical Residency Training Fund meant for a particular category of doctors.

He said the names of the doctors were uncovered after a thorough scrutinisation of the 8000 names submitted by Chief Medical Directors of Federal Government health institutions for the training programme.

He, however, revealed that a substantial amount of the money had been refunded by some of the affected doctors while efforts had been intensified to recover the remaining balance.

He maintained that the delay in making the refund by the affected doctors was holding back the Residency Fund payment by the government.