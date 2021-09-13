FG’s GDP Growth Meaningless With Rising Poverty – Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has criticised the latest National Bureau of Statistics report which stated that the country’s economy has recorded a five per cent growth to Gross Domestic Product growth.

He expressed that growth with rising poverty in the country was meaningless.

Obi spoke on Sunday evening when he featured on a Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’.

He stated that rather than celebrating growth to GDP, which had no impact in the citizenry, the Federal Government should stop borrowing for consumption and face investment.

He expressed that the fact that the Federal Government had been borrowing money and spending it on consumption had not made the NBS report to make significant impact in the lives of an average Nigerian.

Obi noted that the Federal Government should concentrate on the small and medium enterprises, education as well as target its citizens in the Diaspora if it really wanted to make significant impact in the lives of its citizenry.

Obi said, “The type of growth I want to see is the one that will pull Nigerians out of poverty by making the people to have disposable income and be able to feed themselves.

“We need the type of growth that will educate our children, provide primary health care for all the communities. We don’t need growth based on speculations that government officials are celebrating all over the places.”