Finally, Obaseki Appoints Commissioners (See List)

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has finally appointed commissioners.

Since his re-election for a second term in office in November 2020, he has been running his administration without commissioners; a move that drew a lot of criticisms.

However, on Tuesday, Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government, announced the names of the newly appointed commissioners.

He said their appointments were subject to the approval of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The appointees are: Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, Obehi Akoria, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, Osaze Ethan Uzamere, Monday Osaigbovo, Marie Edeko, Joseph Eboigbe, Moses Agbukor, Isoken Omo, Andrew Emwanta, and Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.