Fintiri Orders 35% Party Posts For Women In Adamawa

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has ordered that ‘the consensus arrangement’ as the mode of choosing the party executives in the state ahead of congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party scheduled to hold from 25th September to 16th October.

The governor also ordered that women be given 35% of all executive posts in all organs of the party structure in the state.

Governor Fintiri handed down the directive during a stakeholder meeting of the party, held at the banquet hall of Government House Yola on Tuesday.

He stated that stakeholders of the party, beginning at the ward congresses which come up later this September, would be saddled with hand-picking the next set of party executives at that level.

He also added that similar methods would be used in electing executives at the local government levels, with stakeholders agreeing on such executives by consensus.

While charging stakeholders to adhere to the mode for choosing the party executives prescribed at the meeting, Fintiri dared any member who wishes to disobey his directive at the meeting.