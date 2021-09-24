Fire Guts Abuja Police Barracks

An apartment in a police barracks in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been razed by fire.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 1pm on Tuesday shortly after power was restored by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in the area.

A police source said, “There was nobody inside the apartment when electricity was restored, and smoke started billowing from it, which attracted a policeman on duty.”

The source further said fire service men were alerted and that they came only after household items had been burnt.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kwali, Danladi Chiya, has sympathised with the policeman whose apartment was burnt.

Mr Chiya who visited the scene yesterday was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Vitalis Obiano.

The chairman asked the DPO to compile a list of all the valuables that were destroyed in order to see how the council could intervene.

When contacted, spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, confirmed the fire outbreak, saying it was caused by an electrical fault.