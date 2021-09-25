Five Million Households To Get Electricity By 2030 –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that Nigeria is working on an ambitious energy plan towards reducing the energy shortcomings by year 2030.

President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement late Friday evening, said that Buhari spoke in line with Nigeria’s role as a Global Theme Champion for the Energy Transition, theme of the High-Level Dialogue on Energy on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The president said: “Nigeria’s commitment to a just transition is reflected in our ambitious Energy Compact, which includes the Government’s flagship project to electrify five million households and twenty million people using decentralized solar energy solutions.

“This is a major first step towards closing our energy access deficit by 2030.

“Nigeria’s commitment is also reflected in the development of our Energy Transition Plan, which was developed with support of the UK COP26 Energy Transition Council.”

President Buhari, however, called for support from developed countries to unlock the financing needed to accelerate a just energy transition for all.