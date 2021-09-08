Fix Your Relationships And Let Tega Breathe – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, has slammed those criticizing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye alumna, Tega.

According to the crossdresser, Tega is an adult who should be left to handle her marriage issues by herself.

Bobrisky went on to berate those who are still trolling the reality TV star, adding that they have already succeeded in voting her out and should find peace from that.

Bobrisky wrote:

“I so much dislike some bloggers in Nigeria.. Tega this Tega that. Let her breathe now. It’s her marriage not yours. Tega is an adult. Let her handle her marriage saga by herself now. Some of you have succeeded to vote her out of the show. Why then all this rant. If you don’t have job, go and fetch water inside any basket close to you. Many of your relationships and marriages are collapsing. Please fix yours before fixing others.”