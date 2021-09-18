For every lie against you, karma is real. You’re the reason I still have a career – Annie Idibia says as she celebrates her mother

Annie Idibia amid the relationship tussle going on between her and her husband is celebrating her mother who she described as the “best grandmother ever” to her kids.

The actress in her post, stated that her mother is the reason she still has a career. She also said that her mother takes care of everyone.

Noting that she will always spoil her mother and make sure she ticks everything on her bucket list, Annie also prayed that every dirt thrown on her will bring forth a million blessing.

She also reiterated that there is karma for every lie told against her mother.

Annie wrote;

Q U E E N

Loves So Selflessly…

Always Smiling ….

Best GRANDMA Ever To my Kidz…

So Selfless with the kids …

oh… mom for all that you do for us , your reward is in heaven

The Reason I Still Have A career…

Takes Care Of Everyone…

I Will Spoil so silly …

I will take you round world (grace)

I will make SURE you tick all your bucket list before you go..( not going anytime soon o)

You will never have a reason to cry again… it’s ok mom !

For every dirt thrown at you .. will bring forth a million blessings…

For every lie against you .. karma is real! I Love You … THE BEST

Recall that the actress’ mother was dragged into a messy fight between Annie Idibia, her brothers and her husband’s family weeks ago.