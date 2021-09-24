‘Foreigners Earn Five Times More’ — Ngige Seeks Probe Of ‘Pay Disparity In States’

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has alleged that there is disparity in payments of foreign and local workers in parts of the country.

He stated this while speaking on Thursday during a courtesy visit by Muheeba Dankaka, chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), and other federal commissioners.

Ngige said states in Nigeria employ and pay foreigners higher than their Nigerian counterparts.

He pointed out that the preferential treatment given to foreigners does not encourage national unity and loyalty.

He, therefore, appealed to the FCC to use its constitutional mandate to promote national unity and loyalty, rather than concentrate its efforts only on the public sector.

“They were paid with our local currency and given some other incentives, which at the end of the day, made the economy of those states to be alright.

“Whether you like it or not, if some people are poor in Nigeria in the poverty index rating, when the Nigerian poverty index is being taken, it will be an aggregate, including those places.

“If it is health, when the health parameters are being taken, it is for the whole. So, FCC can go into that area.”