Forensic Report Reveals Baba Ijesha Defiled Minor Twice; Inserted Car Key In Her Private Part

A forensic report presented by a witness, Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode on Tuesday to Special Offenses Court in Ikeja has revealed that the embattled Yoruba actor, James Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha inserted a car key into the private part of a minor.

Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode who’s a child forensic interview expert, narrated how the suspect allegedly groomed and defiled a minor. Led in evidence by Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ajayi-Kayode said that the alleged victim was relaxed, cooperative and could recall events when she was being interviewed.

The clinal presentation of child sexual abuse was quite evident. The perpetrator engaged the child in sexual activity when she was seven years old, on two occasions. On the 19th of April 2021, he sexually harassed her, touching her body. He told her: ‘I touched you some years back, you are so grown, so developed. Do you have a boyfriend? We have some unfinished business. These are the clinical presentations of child sexual abuse. These are the dynamics of child sexual abuse and the modus operandi of perpetrators – inculcation of secrecy, intimidation, threat or coercion,” she said.

“He asked the child if he should remove his penis and asked her to sit on his lap. He told her not to tell anybody. The perpetrator also inserted his car key into her vagina and asked her not to tell anyone,” Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode added.

Justice Oluwatoyin adjourned the trial to October 20 and 21 for further hearing. Recall that Baba Ijesha was on June 16 arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State for alleged sexual assault and attempted rape of a minor.