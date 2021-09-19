Former CBN Deputy Governor Obadiah Mailafia Dies At 64

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has passed on at the age of 64.

Mailafia reportedly died at midnight after a brief illness.

The former deputy governor, who was the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 election, was a known government critic and had advocated for public sector and exchange rate reforms.

Mailafia was born on December 24, 1956, in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He later graduated top of his class at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1978 with a B.Sc.

Honours Social Sciences degree (Politics, Economics, and Sociology). He also has an M.Sc. from the same institution.

Mailafia later proceeded to the United Kingdom as a Foreign and Commonwealth Office Scholar at Oriel College, earning a DPhil from the University of Oxford in 1995.

He joined partisan politics in 2018 amid the rising killings in Southern Kaduna.