Four Dead As Kano-Bound Bus Plunges Into River In Kogi

An 18 seater bus has plunged into the Black River a tributary to River Niger in Koton karfe, Kogi State, killing four of its occupants.

The accident occurred around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Solomon Agure, the state Sector Commander of the FRSC, who confirmed this said the bus with registration number Plateau – JJN 73 XA, took off from Ijora Seven Up under bridge in Lagos and was heading to Kano.

According to Agure, four people, including a woman, died in the accident while seven others were critically injured.

The driver was said to have lost control of the vehicle after sleeping off.

The state Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Suleiman Mafara, said after receiving a distress call, his men in conjunction with FRSC officials and volunteer divers headed to the scene.

He said four corpses have already been recovered and 13 others were rescued alive while one person could not be accounted for.

He added that his men and other Security personnel were working to recover the only person yet to be accounted for.

He said that the recovered corpses have been deposited at a mortuary in Lokoja.

He sounded a note of warning to drivers and commuters to adhere strictly to the road safety guidelines so as to avoid preventable road mishap on the highways.