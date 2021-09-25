FRSC Warns Public On Fake Screening Exercise

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned the public to ignore the trending online fake alert on recruitment screening exercises by FRSC.

Corps Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem gave the warning in a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the attention of the corps was drawn to the fake news making rounds that the corps’ recruitment screening exercise would start from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29.

“The corps, by this medium, warns the public to shun all false alert regarding job screening exercise by the corp.

“The exercise had already been conducted on Sept. 6 and concluded on Sept. 12,” he said.

According to him, the corps implores applicants and the public to avoid desperate moves that might lure them into the snare of deceitful people.

“The corps expressly disown all liability for extortion of any form arising from patronising these fraudsters, or reliance on any information contained in the social media pages they are using to spread this misinformation.