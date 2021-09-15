Gbaja: Secessionists Are Like Terrorists, They Can Take Nigeria Down Path Of Destruction

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed that agitators for secession are not different from Boko Haram insurgents.

He stated that they will take the country down the path of destruction if they are “given time and space”.

Gbajabiamila spoke on the floor of the house on Wednesday while welcoming lawmakers from their annual break.

He said the green chamber will utilise legislative mechanisms to tackle insecurity.

The speaker said the lawmakers will prioritise national security bills to “defeat” enemies of the country.

“Insecurity remains an overwhelming threat to all our nation’s people and a hindrance that further delays the attainment of the critical development objectives necessary to put our country on the path to peaceful prosperity,” he said.

“Therefore, the ninth house of representatives will continue to take action as required to address statutory deficiencies that limit the ability of our national security apparatus to respond effectively to the myriad manifestations of insecurity in our country.”