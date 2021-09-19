Gbajabiamila Lists Conditions For Nigeria’s Unity

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives has listed three conditions required to achieve unity in Nigeria.

He stated that government must be ready to respect, protect and guarantee the fundamental rights of all citizens, without exception, for the country to remain united.

The Speaker also expressed that the people must be free from want and have the resources to pursue their dreams and achieve their aspirations.

The speaker stated that the third condition is to set Nigerians free from the current terror and accompanying limitations of wanton insecurity in all its forms.

Gbajabiamila, according to a statement by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, listed conditions on Saturday, at the 112th Founder’s Lecture of the King’s College Old Boys Association in Lagos.

The statement was titled, “House to ensure constitution amendment to provides for inclusiveness, unity – Gbajabiamila”

The theme of the KCOBA Lecture according to the statement was, “Unity in diversity, stronger together.”

Gbajabiamila expressed that Nigeria stands to achieve a lot when the citizens are united.