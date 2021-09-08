God Rescued Me From What Could Have Been My Worst Relationship – Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has praised God for saving her from what would have been her worst relationship experience.

The actress whose recent breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri is getting messier by the day took to her Instagram page to tell her fans that the leaked recording of the conversation between herself and Prince Kpokpogri was in the past and has nothing to do with the recent events.

The mother of one further thanked her fans for their concern as she reassured them that she is perfectly okay and in one piece.

The actress also hinted at a legal case as she mentioned that every blackmailer will be brought to justice by the law.

