Gov. Bala Mohammed Swears In New Commissioners

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has appointed 21 new commissioners.

The oaths of allegiance and that of office were administered on the commissioners by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Talatu Umar in Bauchi on Thursday.

The governor tasked the commissioners to ensure constant community engagement in their respective local councils with a view to ensuring continuity and sustainability of the administration.

Also Read: Kogi Govt Threatens To Sue EFCC Over Salary Bailout Funds

He stated that his administration would continue to give the benefit of the doubt to the commissioners as critical stakeholders in the politics of the state, saying: “your appointments were based on your track records in politics and on integrity.’’

He charged the commissioners to respect all constituted authorities, especially the state’s House of Assembly, considering its constitutional role and composition, saying majority of the members were from the opposition APC.

Mohammed explained that in spite of the fact that a reasonable percentage of the assembly members were from APC, the relationship between the executive and the legislature had been exceptionally cordial.