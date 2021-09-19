Government Must Not Be Left To Fight Insecurity Alone, Says Lawan

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has called on Nigerians not to leave the fight against insecurity to the federal government alone.

Speaking on Saturday in Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti state, Lawan asked Nigerians to see the task as a collective responsibility.

Lawan was reportedly in Ekiti for the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Akorewolu of Iyin-Ekiti on him by Adeniyi Ajakaye, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti.

“Our leaders who set a vision for the country came from different constituencies, backgrounds, religious inclinations, but they had a vision that Nigeria should be best in Africa,” Lawan said during the ceremony.

“Challenges were faced, but those leaders subdued them. Other subsequent leaders also had the vision to make Nigeria a country that will be progressive and develop.

“Today, we are facing some challenges like our former leaders used to do, we are also dealing with these challenges.

“Now, we are facing security challenges all over the country. Political, religious and traditional leaders must come together.

“Whether the problem is predominant in the north-west or north-east or south-west or east, all hands must be on deck to resolve all these challenges. It must not be left to the government alone to tackle.

“As a matter of urgency, we should come together as a people and deal with these challenges, most of them, if not all of them and make Nigeria a great country.

“No part of Nigeria can entirely face the problems facing the country and tackle them all.”