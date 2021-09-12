Govt, Church Must Work Together To Rebuild Nigeria – Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on the church to work together with the government to rebuild Nigeria into an orderly society.

He stated this on Saturday at the West African Theological Seminary’s 30th and 31st convocation in Ipaja, Lagos.

Omo-Agege, who was represented by Mr Festus Eshimolo, was the guest speaker at the convocation with the theme, ‘Global Vision, Global Mission: Agenda for Excellence in Global Leadership through Theological Education.’

He said, “The state and the church must, of necessity, become partners in the current drive to rid society of every worrisome tendency. On the part of those of us in government, we have accepted that challenge squarely.

“This present administration in the country, through its Next Level Agenda, is committed to putting in place a just, equitable and orderly society, which guarantees the right economic and political environment, including the freedom of worship.

“More than any other time in our history, our dear and great nation is in dire need of builders who will repair and rebuild the many areas of human errors along the path of pursuing sustainable development.”