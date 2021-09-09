Gunmen Kidnap 18 Travellers In Ondo

Gunmen have reportedly abducted 18 travellers in Ondo State.

According to reports, the victims were abducted on Wednesday night along the Ifira-Akoko/Idoani road in Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state.

The abductors were reported to have fired gunshots into the air to scare the passengers before taking them into a nearby forest.

The Commander of Ondo State Security Outfit, codenamed Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Thursday.

Adeleye, however, revealed that 14 of the victims have been rescued by men of the agency while efforts are ongoing to rescue the rest.